BRIEF-Educational Development Q1 revenues up 22 pct at $27.8 mln
* Educational development corporation announces record first quarter fiscal 2018 revenues and fifth amendment loan agreement
April 27 Telefonica Deutschland in response to Manager Magazin report saying CFO Rachel Empey will be named new CFO of Fresenius
* Says Rachel Empey has an employment contract with Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG until 31 December 2018
* Says there has been no discussion between Telefónica Deutschland and Fresenius
* Ovid therapeutics - duncan's appointment filled vacancy on board created by board's increase in authorized size of board on june 14 from 5 members to 6 members
TORONTO, June 15 Teck Resources Ltd shares fell nearly 4 percent on Thursday after the diversified Canadian miner clipped its forecast of the average realized price for its steelmaking coal in the second quarter, citing sales disruptions.