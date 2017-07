BRIEF-Telefonica H1 net profit rises to 1.60 bln euros; upgrades guidance

July 27 (Reuters) - TELEFONICA:

* H1 NET SALES 26.09 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 25.24 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT 1.60 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.24 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 OIBDA 8.18 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 7.76 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* UPGRADES GUIDANCE AND REITERATES THE DIVIDEND ANNOUNCED FOR 2017‍​

* REVENUE GUIDANCE UPGRADED TO GROWTH >1.5% (VERSUS STABLE PREVIOUSLY), DESPITE THE NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM REGULATION

* SAYS SEES OIBDA MARGIN GUIDANCE (YOY EXPANSION UP TO 1 P.P.) AND CAPEX/SALES EXCLUDING SPECTRUM (AROUND 16%) REITERATED Source text for Eikon:

