Feb 23 Spain's Telefonica:

* Says it could launch a market listing of radio mast unit Telxius at anytime but has made no commitment on a potential stock flotation to stake-holder KKR

* Says the company is closely monitoring any potential purchase opportunities in Mexican market

* Chairman Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete says: "We are very interested in any consolidation or transformation moves in the Mexican market and believe that we have room to play in Mexico, organically or inorganically, if something arises."

* Says still preparing a listing, or partial listing, of British subsidiary O2