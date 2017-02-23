BRIEF-Long Island Iced Tea says public offering of 257,000 common shares priced at $5.06 per share
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces public offering of common stock
Feb 23 Spain's Telefonica:
* Says it could launch a market listing of radio mast unit Telxius at anytime but has made no commitment on a potential stock flotation to stake-holder KKR
* Says the company is closely monitoring any potential purchase opportunities in Mexican market
* Chairman Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete says: "We are very interested in any consolidation or transformation moves in the Mexican market and believe that we have room to play in Mexico, organically or inorganically, if something arises."
* Says still preparing a listing, or partial listing, of British subsidiary O2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
* Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Swedish music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the company said in its annual financial statement, ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.