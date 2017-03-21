March 21 Telekom Malaysia Bhd:

* Retirement of Zamzamzairani Bin Mohd Isa as group chief executive officer

* Appointment of Dato Mohammed Shazalli Ramly as new managing director / group chief executive officer with effect from 1 May 2017

* Appointment of its executive director / group chief financial officer , Datuk Bazlan Osman as executive director / deputy group CEO