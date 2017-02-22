BRIEF-Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign effective June 30
* Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign all positions with co, including as director of finance and controller, effective June 30
Feb 22 Telekom Malaysia Bhd
* qtrly net profit attributable 154.3 million rgt
* qtrly revenue 3.24 billion rgt
* year ago , qtrly net profit 192.4 million rgt, qtrly revenue 3.18 billion rgt
* declares 2nd interim dividend of 12.2 sen per share
* "foresee 2017 to be a promising year ahead for tm"
* "despite the current challenging times, tm foresees 2017 to be a promising year ahead for tm."
* "group also foresees potential for new growth opportunities in its tm business solutions segment" Source text (bit.ly/2lKcmiP) Further company coverage:
* Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign all positions with co, including as director of finance and controller, effective June 30
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07