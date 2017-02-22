Feb 22 Telekom Malaysia Bhd

* qtrly net profit attributable 154.3 million rgt

* qtrly revenue 3.24 billion rgt

* year ago , qtrly net profit 192.4 million rgt, qtrly revenue 3.18 billion rgt

* declares 2nd interim dividend of 12.2 sen per share

* "despite the current challenging times, tm foresees 2017 to be a promising year ahead for tm."

* "group also foresees potential for new growth opportunities in its tm business solutions segment"