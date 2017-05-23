UPDATE 1-Wisconsin one of six U.S. states Foxconn, Sharp considering for plant
* Focus on "rust belt" states (Adds quotes, details on proposed plant, background)
May 23 Telekom Malaysia Bhd:
* Qtrly net profit 230.4 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 2.96 billion rgt
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 2.86 billion rgt; year-ago qtrly net profit 322.4 million rgt
* "We foresee the outlook for the months ahead to remain positive" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Focus on "rust belt" states (Adds quotes, details on proposed plant, background)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 28
ANKARA, June 22 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by telephone with Saudi Arabia's King Salman and its new crown prince and they agreed to increase efforts to end tensions related to Qatar, sources from Erdogan's office said on Thursday.