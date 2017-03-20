BRIEF-Skyline Medical announces CE mark for the Streamway System
* Skyline Medical announces ce mark for the streamway® system
March 20 Telemedycyna Polska SA:
* Feb. prelim. revenue 480,600 zlotys ($120,642), up 28.1 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9837 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Skyline Medical announces ce mark for the streamway® system
* Says to issue NCDs worth up to 6 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2t5p2BA) Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to issue bonds worth up to 1.5 billion yuan ($220.53 million)