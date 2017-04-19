BRIEF-OPKO provides update to late-stage study of HGH-CTP in growth hormone deficient adults
* OPKO provides update to topline data of phase 3 clinical study of hgh-ctp in growth hormone deficient adults
April 19 Telemedycyna Polska SA:
* March revenue 470,100 zlotys ($118,730), up 16.2 percent year on year
* Q1 prelim. revenue of 1.4 million zlotys, up 19.5 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9594 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Immune Pharmaceuticals signs agreement to regain worldwide rights for Ceplene
* Syneron Candela announces shareholder approval of proposed acquisition by funds advised by apax partners