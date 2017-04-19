April 19 Telemedycyna Polska SA:

* March revenue 470,100 zlotys ($118,730), up 16.2 percent year on year

* Q1 prelim. revenue of 1.4 million zlotys, up 19.5 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9594 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)