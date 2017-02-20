BRIEF-Medicrea International launches capital increase of about 10 million euros
* ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF CAPITAL INCREASE OF ABOUT EUR 10 MILLION
Feb 20 Telemedycyna Polska SA:
* January revenue up 14.3 percent at 418,200 zlotys ($102,600) versus year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0738 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF CAPITAL INCREASE OF ABOUT EUR 10 MILLION
* OBTAINS FDA APPROVAL FOR UNID HUB Source text: http://bit.ly/2rzwTtY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, June 16 Safran and its U.S. partner General Electric are would be willing to provide engines should Boeing go ahead with a new middle of market jet, the head of Safran's aircraft engine business said on Friday.