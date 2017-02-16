Feb 16 Telenet Group Holding NV:
* Net income of 41.6 million euros ($44.2 million) in 2016
compared to 175.7 million euros in 2015
* FY adjusted EBITDA of 1.12 billion euros in 2016, +18
percent yoy and +3 percent yoy on a rebased basis
* Revenue of 2.43 billion euros in 2016, +33 percent yoy on
a reported basis
* Execution of our vision 2020 will enable us to achieve
profitable financial growth in 2017 and beyond, targeting a 5-7
percent adjusted EBITDA CAGR over the 2015-2018 period
* The board of directors has authorized a 60.0 million euros
share buy-back program for the upcoming six-month period,
effective today
* Says ARPU per customer relationship (eur/month) at end of
December 2016 stood at 53.4 versus 50.6 year ago
* Triple-play customers growth at end of December 2016 of 4
percent yoy
* FY free cash flow of 265.8 million euros versus 279.0
euros million year ago
* Top line growth rate in 2017 will be severely impacted by
regulatory headwinds and continued structural challenges on
acquired prepaid mobile business
* Expects revenue growth to remain stable in 2017 on a
rebased basis
* On track to deliver on previously communicated medium-term
adjusted EBITDA CAGR of 5-7 percent over the 2015-2018 timeframe
* Anticipates robust growth in adjusted free cash flow to
between 350.0-375.0 million euros
* In 2017 sees accrued capital expenditures of around 24
percent of revenue
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9419 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)