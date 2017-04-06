April 6 Telenor Asa
* Telenor to sell additional shares in Veon Ltd.
* Has commenced an offering of 70 million of its common
shares in Veon ltd
* Currently owns approximately 416.7 million ADSS, which
represents 23.7 percent of Veon's total outstanding common
shares
* Price at which telenor will sell common shares and adss
has not yet been determined
* Pricing of offering will be announced following completion
of bookbuilding process
* Citigroup and Morgan Stanley will act as joint global
coordinators and joint bookrunners for offering
