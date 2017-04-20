April 20 Telenor Asa

* Telenor's Dtac Q1 EBITDA NOK 1,653 million (NOK 1,741 million)

* Telenor's Dtac says 2017 outlook unchanged: Service revenues (excluding interconnect) same level as previous year, EBITDA at least same level as previous year, CAPEX THB 17-20 billion

* During the quarter the number of Dtac subscriptions decreased by 170,000 to 24.310 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)