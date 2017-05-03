BRIEF-Downer EDI updates on downer services' offer for Spotless
* Asx alert-DOW: update to downer services' offer for spotless,DOW-SPO.AX
May 3 Telenor ASA
* Says the Nomination Committee has proposed to elect Grethe Viksaas and Joergen Kildahl to the board of directors of Telenor
* Says proposed candidates will succeed Siri Beate Hatlen, Ashok Vaswani, Regi Aalstad and Dag Opedal, who will be relieved of their duties
* Says with these changes the board of Telenor will have nine members
* Says the Nomination Committee plans to propose an additional board member during the fall of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asx alert-DOW: update to downer services' offer for spotless,DOW-SPO.AX
* Requests a trading halt immediately pending release of an announcement regarding status of Mission and Cables Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.