UPDATE 3-Britain's Prince Philip to spend second night in hospital
* Philip, 96, suffering from infection (Updates with prince remaining in hospital)
May 24 Telenor Asa
* Telenor's Thai subsidiary Dtac selected preferred partner on state enterprise TOT's 2300 mhz spectrum
* TOT holds 60 MHz of spectrum in the 2300 MHz frequency band until 2025
* Dtac will build a network based on the spectrum & have right to utilize up to 60 pct of capacity in network, for fixed annual fee of thb 4.5 billion (approx. NOK 1.1 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
* Philip, 96, suffering from infection (Updates with prince remaining in hospital)
WASHINGTON, June 21 A federal judge has approved a temporary halt of a merger between sport fantasy companies DraftKings and FanDuel.
June 21 Losses from cyber crimes rose 24 percent in 2016 to over $1.33 billion, according to a report by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).