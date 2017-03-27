March 27 Teleperformance SE:

* Successfully launched an inaugural 600 million euros ($652.5 million) bond issue, maturing in 2024, with an annual coupon of 1.500 percent

* Bond issue will achieve the refinancing process to support the acquisition of Languageline Solutions LLC on September 19, 2016

* BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Natixis and Societe Generale CIB acted as joint lead managers for the offering Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)