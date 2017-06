Feb 28 Teleperformance SE:

* Reports FY revenue of 3.65 billion euros ($3.87 billion) versus 3.40 billion euros a year ago

* FY EBITA before non-recurring items 408 million euros versus 351 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit group share 214 million euros versus 200 million euros year ago

* Expects continued growth in its market in 2017

* Expects significant improvement in ebita margin before non-recurring items to at least 13.0 percent in 2017

* Expects like-for-like revenue growth above +6 percent in 2017