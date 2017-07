July 27 (Reuters) - TELEPERFORMANCE SE:

* H1 CURRENT EBITA EUR 245‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 150 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR ‍​2.08 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.69 BILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR ‍​116 MILLION VERSUS EUR 86 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET FREE CASH FLOW EUR ‍​178 MILLION VERSUS EUR 113 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Expects Current Operating Margin Superior to 13 Percent

* EXPECTS GROWTH OF REVENUES ABOUT 7 PERCENT OR MORE