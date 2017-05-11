UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 Telepizza Group SA:
* Q1 TOTAL CHAIN SALES 137.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 128.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT 8.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBITDA 17.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 18.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE 89.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 82.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* SEES UNDERLYING EBITDA GROWTH LOW TO MID-SINGLE DIGIT
* SEES FY CORE INTERNATIONAL TOTAL CHAIN SALES GROWTH 9 PERCENT TO 11 PERCENT
* SEES FY SPAIN TOTAL CHAIN SALES GROWTH BETWEEN 4 PERCENT AND 6 PERCENT Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources