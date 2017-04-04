BRIEF-Medequities Realty Trust to acquire skilled nursing facility from Prospect Medical Holdings
* Medequities Realty Trust to acquire Skilled Nursing Facility from Prospect Medical Holdings for $10 million and initiates new relationship
April 4 Teletech Holdings Inc:
* Teletech acquires leading health services company, Connextions Inc
* Teletech Holdings Inc - deal for $80 million
* Teletech Holdings Inc - expects acquisition to add approximately $115 million in revenue annually and to be EBITDA accretive in 2017
* Teletech Holdings Inc - connextions will become a part of Teletech's customer management services (CMS) segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Medequities Realty Trust to acquire Skilled Nursing Facility from Prospect Medical Holdings for $10 million and initiates new relationship
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
* Staffing 360 solutions - At special meeting, stockholders approved deal between Staffing Nevada and unit, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc Source text: (http://bit.ly/2suKCSh) Further company coverage: