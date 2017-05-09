May 9 Teletech Holdings Inc

* Teletech announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.42

* Q1 revenue $338.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $324.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teletech Holdings Inc-Sees 2017 capital expenditures estimated at 4.6 percent of revenue, up from 4.2 percent

* Teletech Holdings Inc -2017 revenue estimated to increase 12.7 percent to 13.5 percent between $1.400 billion and $1.410 billion

* FY2017 revenue view $1.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S