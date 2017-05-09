BRIEF-QEP announces expansion of its board of directors
* Q.E.P. Co., Inc. announces expansion of its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 Teletech Holdings Inc
* Teletech announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 revenue $338.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $324.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Teletech Holdings Inc-Sees 2017 capital expenditures estimated at 4.6 percent of revenue, up from 4.2 percent
* Teletech Holdings Inc -2017 revenue estimated to increase 12.7 percent to 13.5 percent between $1.400 billion and $1.410 billion
* FY2017 revenue view $1.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Antioquia Gold Inc enters into an investor relations agreement and provides corporate update
* Enphase Energy Inc - on June 13, 2017, co entered into a master license agreement with Flextronics Industrial, Ltd