* JBT Corporation signs definitive agreement to acquire manufacturer of military aviation equipment
Feb 27 Teletech Holdings Inc:
* Teletech's board of directors approved an increase in the semi-annual cash dividend and share repurchase program authorization
* Sets half year cash dividend of $0.22 per share
* Teletech Holdings Inc says in addition, share repurchase program allowance was increased by an incremental $25 million
* Teletech Holdings Inc - there is no expiration date on share repurchase program
* Warburg Pincus to acquire duravant from odyssey investment partners
June 15 China-backed Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC disclosed on Monday it had refiled its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for the second time.