March 9 Teletech Holdings Inc

* Teletech announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.01

* Q4 revenue $344.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $340.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teletech holdings inc - sees full year 2017 gaap revenue to increase six to seven percent between $1.315 and $1.325 billion

* Teletech holdings inc says gaap operating income margin estimated to a range between 8.1 and 8.3 percent for 2017

* Teletech holdings - maintaining capital expenditure guidance at 4.2 percent of revenue, of which approximately 65 percent is growth oriented for 2017

* Teletech -during q4 2016, teletech signed an estimated $122 million in annualized contract value revenue from new and expanded client relationships

* Teletech holdings inc - qtrly non-gaap fully diluted earnings per share was 42 cents