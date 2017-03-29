BRIEF-NARI Technology says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
March 29 Television Broadcasts Ltd
* FY revenue from continuing operations HK$4,210 million, down 5%
* FY profit attributable to equity holders from continuing and discontinued operations decreased from HK$1,331 million to HK$500 million
* Resolved to defer proposal for further dividend to next board meeting immediately following outcome of offer for the share buy-back
* Board is proposing to dispose of group's last remaining property asset in Taipei in 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2ngozZ2) Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop the sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit by mid-July, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday. The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not receive a positive response, a separate source said.