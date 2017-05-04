European shares rise as France stocks gain, banks, retailers rebound
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
May 4 Telford Homes Plc:
* Selected as preferred partner for 236 new homes in south kilburn, nw6
* Selected by london borough of brent as their preferred partner to redevelop gloucester house and durham court
* Gross development value of scheme is expected to be circa £95 million
* Group intends to commence work on site later in 2017 with completion anticipated in 2021.
* Group will make a further announcement upon entering into formal legal documentation with london borough of brent.
LAGOS, June 19 Nigeria's Forte Oil plans a 20 billion naira ($66 mln) share sale to institutional and high net worth investors and has applied for regulatory approval, it said on Monday.
