May 4 Telford Homes Plc:

* Selected as preferred partner for 236 new homes in south kilburn, nw6

* Selected by london borough of brent as their preferred partner to redevelop gloucester house and durham court

* Gross development value of scheme is expected to be circa £95 million

* Group intends to commence work on site later in 2017 with completion anticipated in 2021.

* Group will make a further announcement upon entering into formal legal documentation with london borough of brent.