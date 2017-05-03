May 3 Telia

* Telia Company announces proposed sale of part of its stake in Turkcell

* Says announces launch of an accelerated bookbuilding offering to institutional investors of approximately 150 million shares in Turkcell, representing approximately 6.8 percent of Turkcell's issued share capital

* Says if all offered shares are sold, Telia Company's direct stake in Turkcell will be reduced to 7.2 percent

* Says Telia Company will continue to be largest shareholder in Turkcell in economic terms post today's proposed transaction

* Says there is no present intention regarding any sale of the shares that represent Telia Company’s indirect interest in Turkcell

* Says transaction is expected to settle on May 8 2017

* Telia Company's total interest in Turkcell is approximately 38.0 percent of its issued share capital, comprising a 14.0 percent direct stake and 24.0 percent indirect stake