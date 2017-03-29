BRIEF-Huizhou China Eagle Electronic Technology unit to own 20 pct stake in medical image firm for totaling 80 mln yuan
June 15 Huizhou China Eagle Electronic Technology Co Ltd :
March 29 Telia Company Ab
* Telia company issues hybrid bonds of in total around sek 15 billion
* The proceeds will mainly be used to refinance senior debt
* A tender offer for buying back up to EUR 500 million has also been announced
* Says this transaction provides balance sheet flexibility to execute on our strategy
June 15 Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co Ltd
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21