July 20 (Reuters) - TELIA LIETUVA AB

* Q2 ‍TOTAL REVENUE AMOUNTED TO EUR 94.6 MILLION, UP BY 12.4 PER CENT OVER REVENUE OF EUR 84.2 MILLION IN Q2 2016.​

* Q2 ‍EBITDA, EX-ITEMS, WAS EUR 29.2 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 0.3 PER CENT OVER EBITDA, EX-ITEMS , OF EUR 29.1 IN Q2 2016.​