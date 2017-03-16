March 16 Telia Lietuva AB:

* Says will pay to Telecentras additionally 1.0 million euros ($1.07 million) for the period from 1 August 2013 until 31 January 2017

* Says it has reached a peaceful agreement with Telecentras

* Says the two agreed on volumes of transmitters stored as well as terms, and will continue on mutually beneficial conditions

