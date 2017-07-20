FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Telia Q2 adjusted EBITDA just below forecast
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Turkey
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 20, 2017 / 5:20 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Telia Q2 adjusted EBITDA just below forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Telia

* Q2 net sales in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and disposals, fell 0.4 percent

* In reported currency, net sales fell 6.3 percent to SEK 19,801 million (21,130)

* In reported currency, adjusted EBITDA, fell 4.6 percent to SEK 6,095 million

* Telia says operational free cash flow outlook for 2017 is improved from above sek 7.0 billion to above SEK 7.5 billion

* Says regarding divestment of remaining operations in Eurasia there are progress being made in process. We reiterate that our best estimate is that assets will be disposed during 2017

* Telia says we reiterate our EBITDA outlook for full year

* Reuters poll: Telia Q2 core EBITDA was seen at SEK 6.2 billion, revenues at SEK 19.7 billion

* Telia says we plan to reduce our total external and internal resources by roughly 850, around 3 percent of total resources

* Telia says have also initiated medium term structural initiatives that will drive further cost reductions supporting ebitda in 2018 and 2019

* Telia says this is expected to result in a reduction of targeted cost base of at least 3 percent 2018

* Telia says main risk on our EBITDA guidance is related to timing of connecting households to fiber and related revenues in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.