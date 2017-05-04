UPDATE 1-Time Warner signs deal to develop shows for Snapchat
June 19 Time Warner Inc and Snap Inc said on Monday they had entered into an agreement to develop original shows for messaging service Snapchat over the next two years.
May 4 Telia
* Result of placing of ordinary shares in Turkcell
* Says has agreed to sell an aggregate of 155 million ordinary shares in turkcell at a price of TRY11.45 per ordinary share, raising gross proceeds of TRY1,775 million (equivalent to approximately SEK 4,426 million)
* Following the completion of the placing and the sale, Telia Company will own 31.0 percent of the issued share capital of Turkcell, that includes a 7.0 percent direct stake and a 24.0 percent indirect stake. After the placing, Telia Company will continue to be the largest shareholder in Turkcell in economic terms. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
June 19 Time Warner Inc and Snap Inc said on Monday they had entered into an agreement to develop original shows for messaging service Snapchat over the next two years.
BRUSSELS, June 19 The chief Brexit negotiators of Britain and the European Union agreed on Monday that talks until October should focus on citizens rights, a financial settlement and other separation issues, with a separate dialogue on Northern Ireland, a document showed.
* PROJECTS FOR CAPITAL INCREASE WITH RETAINED INTEREST OF € 11 MILLION AND RESERVED CAPITAL INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY € 23 MILLION