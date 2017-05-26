May 26 Telia

* Turkcell general assembly meeting approved dividends proposal

* Says in total, Turkcell will pay dividends of TRY 3,000 million of which Telia Company's share will be TRY 930 million

* Based on a TRY/SEK 2.48 exchange rate, Telia Company’s share corresponds to approximately SEK 2.3 billion pre tax and estimated to SEK 2.1 billion post tax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)