Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
May 26 Telia
* Turkcell general assembly meeting approved dividends proposal
* Says in total, Turkcell will pay dividends of TRY 3,000 million of which Telia Company's share will be TRY 930 million
* Based on a TRY/SEK 2.48 exchange rate, Telia Company’s share corresponds to approximately SEK 2.3 billion pre tax and estimated to SEK 2.1 billion post tax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
June 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
* Shares slumped 70 percent when Apple ditched firm (Adds reaction, background)
* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD OF DIGIA PLC'S ("DIGIA") RIGHTS ISSUE ( "OFFERING") OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 12.5 MILLION ENDED ON JUNE 21