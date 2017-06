May 24 TELIA LIETUVA AB:

* TELIA LIETUVA TO OPTIMIZE ITS FINANCIAL LIABILITIES WITH SYNDICATED LOAN

* SIGNED A SYNDICATED EUR 60 MILLION LOAN WITH 3 BANKS - AB SEB BANK (LITHUANIA), DANSKE BANK A/S (DENMARK) AND NORDEA BANK AB (SWEDEN)

* SAYS PROCEEDS FROM LOAN WILL BE USED TO REFINANCE LOAN EXTENDED A FEW YEARS AGO

* LITHUANIAN SEB BANK TOGETHER WITH SEB BANK IN SWEDEN HAS COORDINATED A SYNDICATED LOAN WITH EQUAL COMMITMENTS OF EUR 20 MILLION PROVIDED BY THE 3 BANKS

* SAYS TENOR OF LOAN IS 5 YEARS