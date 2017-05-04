BRIEF-Time Warner, Snap announce partnership to invest in content, ads
* Time Warner and Snap announce wide-ranging global media partnership to invest in content and ads
May 4 Telit Communications Plc:
* Proposed placing of up to 11,59 million new shares in telit communications plc
* Intention to conduct a placing of up to 11,593,000 new ordinary shares in company
* New shares represent 10.0% of telit's current outstanding issued share capital.
* Has entered into a placing agreement with Berenberg and Canaccord Genuity limited to act as joint bookrunners
* Following completion of transaction company has agreed to a lock-up of 180 days. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Time Warner and Snap announce wide-ranging global media partnership to invest in content and ads
WASHINGTON, June 19 U.S. antitrust enforcers have authorized legal action aimed at stopping the merger of DraftKings and FanDuel, alleging that the combined firm would control more than 90 percent of the U.S. market for paid daily fantasy sports contests, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.
* FY EBIT WAS EUR 60.1 MILLION AND THUS NOT FAR BELOW THE RECORD OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 62.3 MILLION)