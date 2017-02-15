Feb 16 Telstra Corporation Ltd
* Telstra today reconfirmed fy17 guidance of mid to
high-single digit income growth and low to mid- single digit
ebitda growth
* free cash flow is expected to be in range of $3.5-4
billion and capital expenditure is expected to be approximately
18 per cent of sales.
* "Expect our nps to recover as our investments in networks
and digitisation are implemented"
* guidance assumes wholesale product price stability from
beginning of financial year
* Telstra's fy17 guidance for capex to sales ratio remains
at 18 per cent.
* fy17 guidance also excludes $246 million ooyala
intelligent video subsidiary impairment in fy16
