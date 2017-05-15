BRIEF-First Mutual Holdings contemplates acquisition of controlling interest in co in insurance sector
* Says co is contemplating acquisition of controlling interest in a company in insurance sector
May 15 Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd
* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd cuts share stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 44.3 percent to 1.6 million shares
* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd cuts share stake in Univar Inc by 22.0 percent to 14.2 million shares
* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd - Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2qiGXG6) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2lLaYJL)
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
* Sydney, Melbourne house prices have doubled since 2009 (Adds more Moody's comment, details)