May 5 Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Singapore's Temasek unit acquires 15.1 million shares of Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical an average price of HK$16.3 per share on April 27 for 6.69 percent stake - HKEx filing

Source text in English: bit.ly/2pgaXio

