BRIEF-Tembec Inc says reiterates interested parties were provided confidential information
#Financials
July 19, 2017 / 3:47 PM / in 20 hours

BRIEF-Tembec Inc says reiterates interested parties were provided confidential information

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Tembec Inc

* Tembec provides transaction update

* Tembec says ‍no third party made or communicated intention to make alternative deal proposal since announcement of deal with Rayonier Advanced Materials

* Company reiterates reasons for unanimous recommendation of board of directors of tembec to vote for arrangement

* If arrangement with Rayonier Advanced Materials is not approved by Tembec shareholders, Tembec will continue to operate on a stand-alone basis ​

* If arrangement is not approved by Tembec shareholders, either co or Rayonier AM to be entitled to terminate arrangement agreement at option

* Reiterates that interested parties were provided confidential information, including current and expected financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

