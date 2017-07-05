Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
July 5 Tembec Inc:
* Tembec obtains interim order and mails meeting materials for plan of arrangement in connection with its acquisition by rayonier advanced materials
* Tembec inc says it is expected that transaction will be completed by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
* Gryphon Investors to acquire OB Hospitalist Group from Ares Management
* Xactly - on June 30, purported stockholder class action lawsuit filed in U.S. District court against co, its directors, excalibur parent among others