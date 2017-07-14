FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 14, 2017 / 5:53 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Tembec says ‍ISS recommended shareholders vote for proposed plan of arrangement involving acquisition by Rayonier Advanced Materials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Tembec Inc

* Advisory firm institutional shareholder services recommends approval of the plan of arrangement involving the acquisition of Tembec by Rayonier Advanced Materials

* ‍ISS recommended shareholders vote for proposed plan of arrangement involving acquisition by Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc of shares of co

* Board of directors of Tembec has unanimously determined that arrangement is in "best interests" of Tembec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

