BRIEF-Dreamscape Networks says acquired Vodien and reaffirms earnings forecast
* Asx alert-DN8 acquires Vodien and reaffirms earnings forecast-DN8.AX
May 21 Temenos Group Ag
* Sees FY 2017 total non-IFRS revenue of $682 million to $704 million, up from previous guidance of $667 million to $689 million
* Sees FY 2017 total non-IFRS software licensing revenue of $287 million to $300 million, up from previous guidance of $276 million to $288 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asx alert-DN8 acquires Vodien and reaffirms earnings forecast-DN8.AX
* Says unauthorized access happened and user's account in smart phone game was sold
June 22 UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings Ltd