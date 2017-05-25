May 26 Tempus Holdings Ltd:

* Entered into subscription agreements with three investors for issue of three convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of HK$160 million

* Estimated net proceeds will amount to approximately HK$159.8 million

* Principal amount of each convertible note may be converted into new shares at option of noteholder at conversion price of HK$2.30 per share initially Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: