BRIEF-Cubes issues convertible bonds worth 5 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of private convertible bonds worth 5 billion won
June 13 Ten Network Holdings Ltd:
* TEN received correspondence from financial advisers to Illyria Pty Limited and Birketu Pty Limited
* Board considering position of co in light of position being taken by Illyria and Birketu and range of restructuring and refinancing initiatives it has underway
* Correspondence confirms that those guarantors do not intend to extend or increase their support for co's credit facilities beyond term of current facility
* Pending determinations over coming days, Ten considers that its shares will not be able to trade on an informed basis and accordingly requests trading halt
* Expects that an announcement outlining board's determination will end trading halt
JOHANNESBURG, June 22 South African ecommerce and pay-TV group Naspers said on Thursday its subsidiary Myriad International Holdings B.V. (MIH B.V.) is exploring the possibility of an international U.S. dollar bond offering.
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned unit, which will be mainly engaged in development, manufacture and sales of ethical pharmaceuticals and quasi-pharmaceutical products, in July