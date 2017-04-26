April 27 Ten Network Holdings Ltd
* hy revenue from continuing operations $ 339.735 million
versus $348.5 million a year ago
* in december 2013 group established a $200m revolving cash
advance facility
* H1 loss for period attributable to members $232.191
million versus profit of $13.375 million a year ago
* group is currently seeking to secure an amended or new
borrowing facility with extended maturity and expanded size
* size of new facility to be requested by group has
potential to be approximately $250m
* there is a material uncertainty that may cast significant
doubt on group's ability to continue as a going concern
* it may be unable to realise its assets and discharge its
liabilities in normal course of business.
* there are ongoing discussions with shareholder guarantors
and their advisors to consider necessary financing for group
* transformation program is board approved and well
developed with material revenue and cost saving opportunities
being identified
* discussions have commenced with a view to renegotiating
material programming contracts
* company expects challenging advertising revenue market
conditions to continue.
* "absent any relief in television licence fees, this will
result in an underlying ebitda loss for full 2017 finanical year
of between $25m and $30m."
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: