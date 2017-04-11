BRIEF-BofA credit card charge-off and delinquency rate for May
* Bank of America Corp - Credit card charge-off rate was 2.77 percent in May versus 2.70 percent in April
April 11 Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd:
* Ten announces delivery and charter of aframax tanker sola ts and initiation of strategic relationship with large end user
* Tsakos Energy Navigation - announced initiation of strategic alliance with major us oil co for chartering series of crude tankers for periods of up-to 3 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Barclays has hired Asita Anche, a former Goldman Sachs trader, to a new position as head of cross-asset quantitative trading, a person close to the matter said.
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.