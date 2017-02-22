BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Tenaris S.A.:
* Tenaris announces 2016 fourth quarter and annual results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03
* Tenaris S.A. qtrly net sale $1,046 million, down 24 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V