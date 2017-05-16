May 16 Tenax Therapeutics Inc

* Tenax meets with FDA to discuss positive mortality data and potential levosimendan NDA submission

* Tenax Therapeutics - Analysis of pre-specified LEVO-CTS subgroup of isolated CABG surgery patients indicates a 73% reduction in 90-day all-cause mortality

* Tenax Therapeutics - Mortality reduction in LEVO-CTS isolated CABG patients is consistent with study hypothesis and data from previously published trials

* Tenax Therapeutics Inc - FDA requested submission of additional information from published cross study analyses that were presented during meeting

* Tenax - Met with FDA on May 10 to review additional data analyses from phase 3 LEVO-CTS clinical study of levosimendan in cardiac surgery patients at LCOS risk