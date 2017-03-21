RPT-Russian equity bet turns sour on politics and oil
* Fund managers were consensus overweight for Russia in January
March 21 Tenax Therapeutics Inc:
* Tenax Therapeutics announces year-end 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
* Tenax Therapeutics Inc- expects cash balance will be sufficient for it to accomplish its corporate goals through first half of 2018
* Tenax Therapeutics Inc- as of December 31, 2016, company had $21.9 million in cash compared to $38.2 million at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fund managers were consensus overweight for Russia in January
ZURICH, June 16 Shares in Idorsia, the drug pipeline company spun off from biotech group Actelion after Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion takeover, made their market debut at 10 Swiss francs per share on Friday.
TOKYO, June 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-week closing high on Friday as the yen dropped, after an expected policy decision by the Bank of Japan provided relief to investors.