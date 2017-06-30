Shooting injures 17 people at Little Rock nightclub
July 1 At least 17 people were wounded after gunfire erupted at a concert in Little Rock, Arkansas, early on Saturday, police said on social media.
June 30 Tencent Holdings Ltd:
* Company intends to spin-off China Literature by way of a separate listing of China Literature shares on main board of stock exchange
* China Literature, through its joint sponsors, submitted a listing application form to stock exchange
* Upon completion of proposed spin-off, company will indirectly hold not less than 50% of shareholdings in China Literature
* It is currently proposed that proposed spin-off will be effected by way of global offering of China Literature shares Source text: [bit.ly/2sYm7Na] Further company coverage:
STRASBOURG, France, July 1 Leaders from the United States, Russia and across Europe paid tribute to Helmut Kohl as the architect of German reunification and a driving force for European integration on Saturday.
ST PETERSBURG, July 1 FIFA President Gianni Infantino signalled that he is in favour of introducing video assistant referees (VAR) at next year's World Cup following its success at the Confederations Cup, although he conceded the system needs to be improved.