June 5 Tenet Healthcare Corp:
* Tenet announces private offering of senior secured and
unsecured notes to refinance $3.541 billion in outstanding notes
* Tenet healthcare - offering will include $830 million
aggregate principal amount of newly issued senior secured first
lien notes due 2024 issued by Tenet
* Tenet healthcare -to refinance $3.541 billion of its
currently outstanding notes by offering to sell $3.780 billion
of newly issued notes through private placement
* Tenet healthcare-offering will also include $1.410
billion of newly issued senior secured second lien notes due
2025 issued by THC escrow Corp
* Tenet healthcare -offering to include $500 million in
aggregate principal amount of newly issued senior unsecured
notes due 2025 issued by THC escrow Corp
* Tenet healthcare - offering will include $1.040 billion
amount of newly issued senior secured first lien notes due 2024
issued by THC escrow corporation iii
* Tenet healthcare Corp - upon completion of redemptions of
notes, THC escrow Corp notes will become obligations of tenet
