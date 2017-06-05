GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock markets stumble as oil languishes near lows
June 5 Tenet Healthcare Corp:
* Tenet announces pricing of its private offering of senior secured and unsecured notes to refinance $3.541 billion in outstanding notes
* Offering includes $1.040 billion aggregate principal amount of senior secured first lien notes due 2024
* Tenet Healthcare - offering includes $1.410 billion aggregate principal amount of senior secured second lien notes due 2025, interest at rate of 4.625 pct
* Tenet Healthcare- offering includes $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025, bearing interest of 7 pct per annum
* Offering includes $830 million senior secured first lien notes due 2024, bearing interest rate of 4.625 pct per annum, issued by co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM, June 22 Israel Chemicals (ICL) is looking to sell off subsidiaries and assets with "low synergies" worth at least $500 million, Chairman Johanan Locker said on Thursday.
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities